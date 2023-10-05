Thursday, 5 October 2023

President Tatar has thanked former Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Develt Bahçeli for his support, Yeniduzen reported.

The ultra-rightwing leader of the nationalist party MHP Devlet Bahçeli said, “There is no need to say TRNC anymore, we need to say the State of Cyprus“.

In response, Tatar, who was in Ankara, and a guest on TV channel “Bengü Türk”, which is closely associated with the MHP, said, “I would like to thank Devlet Bahçeli for supporting us“.

Stating that a Constitutional amendment is required to change the name “TRNC”, that the name can be discussed, but that changing the name “north” will be an important initiative in terms of showing that there is now a Turkish state in Cyprus, Tatar pointed out that a discussion has started on this issue and in this context, he thanked the MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli for his comments.

President Tatar is demanding the formal recognition of the TRNC, and its sovereignty.

Yeniduzen