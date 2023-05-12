Friday, 12 May 2023

Around 70 percent of people arriving in North Cyprus on student visas have migrated to the south to claim asylum, the Greek Cypriot Minister for the Interior has said, Kion News reports.

Turkish Cypriot student visas, mainly acquired by migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, are the preferred method of claiming asylum in south Cyprus.

Migrants do not apply for asylum in North Cyprus because there is no international agreement to provide it and they would face deportation to Turkey.

Kion News