Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) will become a reality in due time, the Turkish Ambassador to Nicosia, Metin Feyzioğlu said in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Turkish Daily Sabah reported.

Referring to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call at a recent United Nations summit for the urgent recognition of the TRNC, the Turkish ambassador said that this should not be considered “an ordinary speech”.

“This is setting down a target, a declaration of state policy that cannot be turned away from the U.N. General Assembly. (Erdoğan) is saying ‘Recognise [the] TRNC’ and it isn’t an ordinary state declaring this, it’s Türkiye, a powerful state in its region, in the world beyond its region”, Feyzioğlu declared.

He went on to say that the “unlawful” isolation of the TRNC, sanctions and lack of recognition were not sustainable by those nations implementing them.

“Just as so, the TRNC became an observer member to the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) under its constitutional name. Not as a faction but as a state, meaning it is accepted as it is within the Organisation of Turkic States”, Feyzioğlu said, describing this event as a “huge victory”.

Feyzioğlu credited President Erdoğan with those developments as well as the “excellent diplomatic efforts” made by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Daily Sabah