Monday, 20 June 2022

A truck driver was injured in a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road which took place at around noon today, Yeniduzen reported.

According to a police report, the driver Mugatder Baykan (56), was heading towards Değirmenlik when he lost control of his vehicle through carelessness, striking the mountain slope and overturning his lorry.

The driver was removed from the lorry which overturned and taken to Nicosia State Hospital

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Yeniduzen