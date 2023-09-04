Monday, 4 September 2023

A truck driver was injured while his truck was being lowered on a hydraulic lift from the upper deck in order to exit a RoRo ferry at Famagusta Port late last night, Yeniduzen reports.

The ramp operator reportedly allowed the ramp to descend too rapidly. The speed of descent and the weight of the truck combined damaged the hydraulics and the truck driver who was sitting in the 45 ton vehicle was injured. He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he was diagnosed as having a fractured spine.

The captain of the vessel, the ‘Dada Star Tripoli’ and the ramp operator were arrested and charged with negligence.

Yeniduzen