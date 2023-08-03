Thursday 3 August 2023

A lorry driver who caused an accident on the Kyrenia-Degirmenlik mountain yesterday, seriously injuring an oncoming driver, has been remanded in custody for a day by the court, Yeniduzen reports.

The lorry driver was arrested after he veered across the road on a right-hand bend, striking an oncoming vehicle and dragging it along the road.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, Hasibe Bekiz (35) suffered serious head injuries and a fractured arm. She remains in intensive care at Nicosia State Hospital.

The police officer giving evidence in court stated that Hasibe Bekiz was seriously injured in the accident, adding that her injuries were life-threatening and the nature of the charges against the lorry driver may change.

The truck driver was said to have entered the country on 1 August with a tourist visa.

UPDATE: Yeniduzen reports that the condition of Hasibe Bekiz, who was seriously injured the traffic accident has improved and she is no longer in intensive care and has been transferred to another ward. Ms Bekiz sustained head injuries and a fractured arm which required surgery and a metal plate implant.

Yeniduzen