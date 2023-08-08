Tuesday, 8 August 2023

A heavy goods vehicle driver who was arrested following an accident on the Degirmenlik-Kyrenia mountain road has been remanded in custody for 10 days.

TIR driver Fikret Kabak (55), is accused of causing serious injury to Hasibe Bekiz (35) who was in an oncoming vehicle on the mountain road at around lunchtime on 4 August. The truck driver veered across the road on a right-hand bend and hit Ms. Belize’s car, dragging it along the road.

Hasibe Bekiz was taken to intensive care at Nicosia State Hospital with a serious head injury and a fracture to her right arm.

At the hearing held at the Nicosia Accident Court, police officer Mehmet Hopçuoğlu gave evidence, stating the truck driver had been careless when he crossed to the other side of the road while taking a corner hitting the oncoming vehicle.

Such was the damage to her vehicle, that Ms Bekiz had to be freed by fire brigade teams. She and her passenger Nahide Garip (61) were taken to hospital. Ms Garip was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment, however, Ms Bekiz was taken into intensive care with a head injury. She also underwent two lots of surgery, where a platinum plate was used to repair her fractured arm.

She is now in a regular ward and is recovering.

Judge Nil Elodie Çeliker, who evaluated the testimony, ordered the suspect to be held in pre-trial detention and sent to prison for a period not exceeding 10 days until the trials begin.

Kibris Postasi