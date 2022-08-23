Tuesday, 23 August 2022

President of the Cancer Patients Aid Association-Tulips (KHYD), Raziye Kocaismail, has called on the public to donate second-hand clothing to help to raise funds for the charity, Kibris Postasi reported.

The president of Tulips said that over the past 30 years, the charity had offered a considerable amount of aid to those who had cancer. However, the charity was facing considerable difficulties following the coronavirus pandemic and has asked the public for help.

“The funding for KHYD-Tulips, which has been struggling to deliver the essential needs of patients such as drugs, examinations and medical supplies, to patients for years, is second-hand clothing. Every garment you donate turns into hope, healing, and medicine”, Kocaismail said.

Kibris Postasi