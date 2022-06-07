Tuesday, 6 June 2022

Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades is to lodge a complaint with the United Nations over Turkey’s new financial protocol signed with North Cyprus, saying that it illustrates Ankara’s “complete control” over the Turkish Cypriots, Greek daily ‘Ekathimerini’ reported on Monday.

Anastasiades said that he would also include in the protest letter a complaint about Turkey’s move to designate Ercan Airport as a domestic flight route..

The newspaper writes that some Turkish Cypriots fear that the financial protocol signed between North Cyprus and Turkey sends a clear message that Turkish President Erdogan intends eventually, to annex North Cyprus.

Turkish officials have said that designating Ercan Airport as Turkish would reduce the cost of flights to and from North Cyprus. A flight from abroad to North Cyprus has first to land in Turkey, which brings with it two lots of airport charges.

President Ersin Tatar has said that the financial protocol was key to revitalising the TRNC economy. He also characterised Anastasiades’ comments as “Greek Cypriot propaganda”, and electioneering ahead of the presidential elections being held in 2023.

Ekathimerini