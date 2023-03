Tuesday, 21 March 2023

An arrest warrant was issued by the Hatay 2nd Criminal Court of Peace for Hikmet Günsay, a building contractor, who built a number of now destroyed buildings in Antakya in Hatay, Kibris Postasi reports.

The Turkish Ministry of Justice’s General Directorate of Foreign Relations and European Union has requested the extradition of Hikmet Günsay from North Cyprus, following the devastating earthquakes that occurred in Kahramanmaraş on February 6.

