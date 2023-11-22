Wednesday, 22 November 2023

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Intelligence Organisation (MİT) are reported to be monitoring the purchasing of property in North Cyprus by foreigners, including British, Israeli, and Iranian citizens, Yeniduzen reports.

According to a news article in Turkish daily ‘Milliyet’, during the committee discussions on the budget for his ministry, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was asked about the allegation that tens of thousands of acres of land in North Cyprus were acquired by intermediaries associated with Israel.

Fidan stated, “We are looking into these allegations; it has been a matter we have been monitoring since my previous duty”.

He went on to say, “Since the year 2000, there have been a total of around 200 real estate purchase applications by Israeli citizens, ranking them 12th among all countries. In the last five years alone, there have been a total of 15,000 real estate purchase applications in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), not only from Israel but also from other countries. Since 2000, the United Kingdom has been ranked first, and in the last five years, Iran has taken the first place. Property sales to citizens of third countries in KKTC, as you know, can be done or leased with the approval of the Council of Ministers. Since we recognise Cyprus as an independent and sovereign state, we raise our concerns with the Cypriot authorities“.

The news report also mentioned that the issue is on the agenda in the south, referring to a report by Greek Cypriot daily ‘Alithia’ regarding the sale of Greek Cypriot properties in the north. Alithia commented, “If we have to sit at the negotiation table tomorrow, instead of Turkish Cypriots, we will find Israelis, Russians, Ukrainians, and British as counterparts”.

The article in Milliyet also recalled that the sale of immovable property to foreigners requires the approval of the Council of Ministers.

Yeniduzen