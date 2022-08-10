Wednesday, 10 August, 2022

Turkey restarted its hydrocarbon drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean on Tuesday after a two year hiatus, the Middle Eastern Monitor reported.

Turkey’s President Erdogan pointed out that the new drillship ‘Abdulhamid Han’ would operate outside waters also claimed by [south] Cyprus.

Turkey’s fourth drillship will operate 55 kilometres off Gazipasa in the southern coastal region of Antalya, Erdogan said.

“The survey and drilling work we are conducting in the Mediterranean are within our sovereign territory. We do not need to receive permission or consent from anyone for this“, he said, speaking at a ceremony to launch the ship in Taşucu.

The launch of the new drillship comes amidst long-running tensions between Greece and Turkey over marine territories.

Middle East Monitor