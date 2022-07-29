LGC News logo

Turkey to Resume Gas Explorations

  • 9:40 am

North Cyprus News - Drill Ship Abdulhamid Han
[Drill Ship Abdulhamid Hamid]
Friday, 29  July, 2022

Turkey will resume its explorations for natural gas in the Mediterranean on 9 August, Minister for Energy Fatih Dönmez said, online publication Avhal reported.

The recently purchased drill ship Abdülhamid Han, which will begin operations in Turkey’s maritime regions, is undergoing pre-service work at Taşucu port.

Greece and Turkey have a long-running dispute over marine territory and Turkey also disputes territory offshore Cyprus.

 Turkey says that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has a right to a share in hydrocarbon reserves off Cyprus.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will announce the exact details of where the drill ship is to explore for gas at a ceremony at the southern port of Taşucu to mark the beginning of the mission, Energy Minister Dönmez said.

Ahval

