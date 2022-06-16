Thursday, 16 June 2022

Turkey will send two 25 megawatt generators to the TRNC on Saturday, Finance Minister Sunat Atun said, BRT reported.

The addition of two more generators should supply the electricity needs of the TRNC, Atun said in a written statement following the meetings he held in Ankara yesterday with Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, and Şahap Kavcıoğlu, President of the Central Bank of Turkey.

The finance minister also said that senior bureaucrats from Turkey and the TRNC have begun to work on a protected deposit application that could operate in the TRNC as a hedge against the devalued lira.

BRTK