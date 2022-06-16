LGC News logo

Turkey to Send Two Generators to North Cyprus

  • 1:26 pm

North Cyprus News - Sunat Atun - Minister of Finance
[Sunat Atun – Minister of Finance]
Thursday, 16 June 2022

Turkey will send two 25 megawatt generators to the TRNC on Saturday, Finance Minister Sunat Atun said, BRT reported.

The addition of two more generators should supply the electricity needs of the TRNC, Atun said in a written statement following the meetings he held in Ankara yesterday with Fatih Dönmez, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, and Şahap Kavcıoğlu, President of the Central Bank of Turkey.

The finance minister also said that senior bureaucrats from Turkey and the TRNC have begun to work on a protected deposit application that could operate in the TRNC as a hedge against the devalued lira.

BRTK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook