Thursday, 16 March 2023

Turkey’s main opposition party – CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, arrived at Ercan Airport from Ankara this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

He is scheduled to visit the families of the students and guides from Famagusta who died in the Isias Hotel in Adıyaman southern Turkey, which collapsed in an earthquake on 6 February.

Kılıçdaroğlu is expected to make a press statement when he returns to Ankara.

Kibris Postasi