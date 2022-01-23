Flights to and from Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul were cancelled today because of adverse weather conditions, Kibris Postasi reported.

Turkish Airlines issued the following statement:

“We are working with all our teams for your travel safety in adverse weather conditions. Our 31 flights from and to Sabiha Gökçen Airport, dated January 23, have been cancelled for precautionary purposes”.

In an earlier statement, it was announced that because of snowfall, flights at the airport would be reduced by 15 percent on Sunday.

Kibris Postasi