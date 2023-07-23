Sunday, 23 July 2023

Turkish Cypriot citizens will now be able to access Turkish Consular help in third countries where there are no TRNC representatives, BRT reported.

This follows an agreement which was signed between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Turkey envisaging the provision of “consulate aid” to TRNC citizens.

According to the information given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement was signed on Thursday in Nicosia by Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was on an official visit to the TRNC, was also present at the signing as was President Ersin Tatar.

The agreement aims to provide consular assistance to citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus travelling to or residing in third countries where the TRNC does not have a representative .

The agreement stipulates that the diplomatic or consular representations of the Republic of Turkey shall provide consular assistance to the citizens of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the countries where they are located, upon the request of their citizens.

BRTK