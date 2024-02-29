The case against Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kürşat, who was arrested in Italy and later extradited to south Cyprus, where his trial began in the south, has been dropped because a witness died.

Reporter.com.cy, a website broadcasting in south Cyprus, reported that Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kürşat, who was brought to court again this morning, was acquitted because the British chief prosecutor’s witness in his case had died a few days ago.

Kürşat was being tried for a total of 20 different crimes, including “conspiracy, conspiracy to commit a crime, acquiring property through false representation, unlawful possession and use of land registered to someone else, attempting to acquire property by false pretences, fraud in sales.”

Akan Kürşat was arrested in Rome on New Year’s Eve based on an arrest warrant dated 2007, and was extradited to the Republic of Cyprus on February 2 due to the “usurpation of Greek Cypriot property” case in the TRNC.

On February 9, the court decided to release Kürşat after paying bail of 10,000 Euros in cash and 65,000 Euros in two bank checks from Cypriot banks.

Yeniduzen