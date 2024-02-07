Turkish Cypriot lawyer Akan Kürşat, who was arrested in Italy under an international arrest warrant at the start of January, will be extradited to south Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

Akan Kürşat, who has been under the international arrest warrant since 2007, appeared in court yesterday. He accepted the extradition order voluntarily.

The Turkish Cypriot lawyer is accused by the Greek Cypriot authorities of selling Greek Cypriot property in the north.

Kürşat, who reportedly has been travelling under both Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot passports in the past, will be escorted to the island tomorrow where he is expected appear at court in the south.

Kibris Postasi