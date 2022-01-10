The body of 28-year-old Turkish Cypriot mountaineer and skier Birkan Uzun, who died in a skiing accident, was repatriated on Sunday evening.

Uzun, who died on New Year’s Day, had recently climbed to the top of the highest peak in Antarctica.

A state ceremony was held by the Presidency in front of the Güzelyurt District Governorship for Uzun, whose body was brought to the country last night.

The plane from Istanbul landed at Ercan Airport at around 19.15. Birkan Uzun’s coffin was carried from the apron by 10 national athletes and transported to the hearse belonging to the Güzelyurt Municipality.

His father Cengiz Uzun and President Ersin Tatar made speeches at the funeral ceremony.

As he bid farewell to his son, Cengiz Uzun briefly spoke about Birkan’s achievements and career, “You shed light, you illuminated our way. Now you are in the lights…”.

Uzun will be buried in Nicosia Cemetery following noon prayers that will be held at the Güzelyurt Fatih Mosque.

Uzun, who lived in Seattle, Washington state and was originally from Güzelyurt, reached the summit of Mount Vinson, the highest point of Antarctica, with an altitude of 4,892 meters on December 16, 2021. When he reached the peak, he unfurled the TRNC flag.

Mount Vinson was the fifth of seven peaks which Uzun had set out to climb with the goal of “7 continents and 7 peaks”.

He was not able to complete the challenge after he died on New Year’s Day, following a skiing accident on Bachelor Mountain in Oregon in the USA,

Yeniduzen