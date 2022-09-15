Thursday, 15 September 2022

Member of the European Parliament Niyazi Kızılyürek met with European Union (EU) Harmonisation and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira to discuss the economic empowerment of Turkish Cypriots, Yeniduzen reports.

The two, who met in Strasbourg, discussed relations between the Turkish Cypriot community and the EU.

Both Kızılyürek and Ferreira stressed the importance of the economic empowerment of the Turkish Cypriots and improving relations with the EU across all areas of life.

Green Line

Kızılyürek stated that the problems in the implementation of the Green Line Regulation should be resolved as soon as possible.

Ferreira and Kızılyürek also said that the steps taken by the EU to establish a solar energy park in the buffer zone to supply both two sides in the current energy crisis would be extremely beneficial.

The project could also help to bring the two Cypriot communities closer together, they said.

Yeniduzen