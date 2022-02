Wednesday, 23 February, 2022.

The depreciation of the Turkish lira continues, Kibris Postasi reported today.

The US dollar purchased at 13.75 TL in the free market is selling at 13.85 lTL. The euro purchased at 15.58 TL, is selling at 15.69 TL.

Today, sterling, purchased at 18.72 TL, is selling at 18.80 TL.

Kibris Postasi