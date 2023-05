Friday, 12 May 2023

Sterling reached its highest rate in the last month against the Turkish Lira, Kibris Postasi reports.

This morning sterling was trading at 27.10 TL.

As the lira continues to fall, this morning’s trading prices were as follows:

The euro, purchased at 21.95 TL as of 10 am today, sold at 23.70 TL. Sterling sold at 25.00 TL and purchased at 27.10 TL.

Meanwhile the US dollar was purchased at 19.90 TL and sold at 21.60 TL.

Kibris Postasi