Monday, 12 June 2023

Sterling rose to 30.20 TL following the presidential elections in Turkey, Kibris Postasi reports.

It was predicted that exchange rates would continue to rise and today the Turkish Lira renewed its historical peak.

Sterling/TL broke the record at 30.20 levels and $25.90 in the early hours of this morning.

EXCHANGE RATES

As of 9am today, the buying and selling prices of the major currencies are as follows:

STG BUY: 29.15 – SELL 30.20

EURO BUY 25.00 – SELL: 25.90

USD BUY: 23.25 – SELL: 24.05

Kibris Postasi