The Turkish Lira continues its journey down the slope with exchange rates breaking records on the first day of trading on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

This morning the Lira traded against the US dollar at 17.90, Sterling/TL at 23.85 and the Euro/TL at 20.55.

Following the fall of the TL against the dollar, gold prices rose to 1,000 TL per gram.

Turkish President Erdogan this weekend, said he intended to continue his policy of low interest rates adding: “Don’t expect anything else from me. As a Muslim, I will continue to do whatever it takes. This is the rule“.

Yeniduzen