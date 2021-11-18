The Turkish Lira continues to devalue against foreign currencies as the Dollar, Euro and Sterling saw a historical peak against the Lira on Wednesday, Kibris Postasi reported.

On Wednesday, the exchange rate against the British Pound , which started the day at 13.89, was trading at 14.35 lira with an increase of 3.61 percent as of 19.27.

The British Pound, which saw the lowest 13.48 and 14.06 high yesterday, closed the day at 13.85.

The British Pound reached the lowest level of the last month with 12.70 on October 18, 2021, and the highest level of the last month with 14.39 on November 17, 2021.

One British Pound is equivalent to 14.35 TL, 1 US Dollar equals 10.63 TL and 1 Euro equals 12.04 TL.

Kibris Postasi