Wednesday, 5 April 2023

The lira continues to devalue against major currencies with sterling selling at 24.30 TL this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

The Euro purchased at 21.03 TL as of 08.06 today, is selling at 21.23 TL, Sterling at 24.30 and the US dollar at 19.38.

Sterling, which was bought at 24.00 lira, was at 24.30 TL.

