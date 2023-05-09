Tuesday. 9 May 2023

A Turkish national is wanted for the murder of a 35-year-old woman whose body was discovered in a flat in Yermasoyia, Limassol on Sunday, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to south Cyprus press, the suspect named as Erkan Alkan (25) may have fled to the TRNC.

However, the Technical Committee on Cross-Border Crimes and Criminal Matters have not received any information that Alkan has crossed into the north.

It has also been speculated that Alkan may still be hiding in south Cyprus.

Additionally, if Alkan was discovered in North Cyprus, it may not be possible to extradite him because he is a Turkish citizen.

The victim, who had been living in south Cyprus for a year after fleeing the war in Ukraine, was found dead in the apartment she was renting in Yermasoyia, Limassol, early on Sunday, May 7.

Kibris Postasi