Friday, 21 April 2023

Turkish Navy Fast Attack Guided Missile Boat Kilic class TCG Meltem will be docked in Famagusta Port and open to visitors on Sunday, Kibris Postasi reports.

As part of the April 23 National Sovereignty and Children’s Day events, TCG Meltem (P-334), a combat element of the Turkish Naval Forces Command, will visit Famagusta Port.

According to information given by the Security Forces Command (GKK), the TCG Meltem (P-334) Assault Boat will be opened to the public at Famagusta Port between 10.00-12.00 and 14.00-17.00 on 23 April.

