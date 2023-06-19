Monday, 19 June 2023

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz visited North Cyprus today, Yeniduzen reports. He met with President Ersin Tatar and paid his respects at founding President Rauf Denktaş’s mausoleum.

In an open air speech Vice President Yılmaz repeated the opening date of the new Ercan Airport on 20 July, saying, “We have crossed the sea, I hope we will not drown in the stream“.

Yılmaz said that there are minor problems regarding the new terminal at Ercan Airport, “We will follow up on some issues together. It is our top priority that our works complete by 20 July”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will attend the official opening.

Stating that providing electricity from Turkey by undersea cable is one of the priority issues, Yılmaz noted that technical issues continue to be discussed. He added that the relevant ministers are also on the island regarding transportation and said, “They also are examining the projects one by one and supporting them. Health and other fields are also very important”, he said.

Cyprus is our national issue. We stand by the Turkish Cypriots in all matters. We will continue to work together”, Yılmaz said, noting that after his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the economic protocol between Turkey and the TRNC at the first cabinet meeting.

Two-State Solution

Yılmaz said that the solution in Cyprus can be founded on the realities on the island. Referring to the ongoing embargoes, he said, “Those who impose insolvency harm the Turkish Cypriot people”. Yılmaz went on to emphasise the need for a two-state solution to the Cyprus problem.

Turkish Cypriot Lives Lost in February Earthquake

The Turkish Vice President stated that the investigation regarding the building where students from Famagusta and those who accompanied them on their trip to Adıyaman in Turkey died following two catastrophic earthquakes that occurred on 6 February, is continuing meticulously. “Whatever the court’s decision will be, it will definitely be implemented“, he said.

At the open air address, President Ersin Tatar said: “Our most important wish is for electricity to come to life with [undersea] cable”. Adding that the issue of electricity via cable from Turkey had been discussed for many years.

Tatar reiterated that it is very important that Turkish President Erdoğan signed the economic protocol between Turkey and TRNC. He argued that they are ‘the pioneers of new politics’ in the north of Cyprus.

Stating that the economic structure here should be strengthened in order to improve the welfare of the people, Tatar said that cable and electricity are new good news. Tatar said, “We need to pave the way for solar energy. This can be achieved with two-way electric cable”.

Yeniduzen