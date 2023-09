Saturday, 9 September 2023

Traffic police inspected 1,461 vehicles across the country last night, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the police report, 44 vehicles were banned from the road, and three people were arrested.

A total of 348 drivers were reported for speeding, 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 1 for driving without a licence, and 27 for using a mobile phone while driving.

Yeniduzen