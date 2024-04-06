Traffic police teams carried out inspections yesterday across the country, Kibris Postasi reports.

A total of 2,245 vehicle drivers were checked, and 427 vehicle drivers were reported for various traffic violations and legal action was initiated against them. One driver was arrested and 55 vehicles were banned from the road., Kibris Postasi reports.

Reported violations are as follows: Speeding – 213, driving under the influence of alcohol – 13, driving while using a mobile phone – 32, driving without wearing a seat belt – 13, driving without a licence – 16 and two for disregarding traffic lights.

The remaining 137 were cited for other traffic violations including driving without insurance.

Kibris Postasi