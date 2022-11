Saturday, 12 November 2022

Traffic police reported that 1,555 vehicles were stopped for inspection across the country on Friday, 336 of whom were charged with traffic offences, Yeniduzen reported.

Twenty-four of those stopped by the police were charged for driving under the influence of alcohol and 90 were charged for speeding, Yeniduzen reports.

Additionally, three drivers were arrested during vehicle inspections and 24 vehicles were declared unfit for the road.

Yeniduzen