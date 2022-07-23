Saturday, 23 July, 2022

The head of the Cyprus Turkish Nurses and Midwives Union (KTHES), İbrahim Özgöçmen has said that the union will go to the Constitutional Court on Monday to fight the statutory decree which will implement a 20 percent cut in salaries.Monday.

The union leader, in a written statement, said that they will fight the decree that stipulates cuts in salaries above 15,000 TL, after the cost of living allowance is reflected in the salaries.

“We have made an immediate decision on this issue and that we will take legal action to stop this constitutional violation. We are sharing with you the information that we will fight for the entire union struggle”.

Yeniduzen