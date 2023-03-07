Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Two men were arrested, charged with negligence after sparks from a welding machine caused a fire in a furniture factory, Kibris Postasi reports.

A fire broke out yesterday in the mattress department of the Sırdaş Furniture factory in the Nicosia Industrial Estate. Two men, working on renovations, were operating a welding machine without taking any precautions, when sparks fell on flammable material used to manufacture mattresses.

The fire completely burned the roof of the factory and also caused serious damage to Otobak repair workshop and its contents which was next to the furniture factory.

Two workers were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and buildings nearby were evacuated.

Kibris Postasi