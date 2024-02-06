LGC News logo

Two Arrested in Connection With Historic Artefact

Stolen ancient statue found in Ulukışla

Two individuals were arrested yesterday afternoon charged with illegal possession of an ancient artefact, Yeniduzen reports.

The police operation was conducted in Ulukışla, in the Famagusta district where a statue believed to be of historical significance was found. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. 

According to the police statement, the statue was discovered buried in a barn belonging to D.C. (30) at 14:30 on Monday. Another person Y.A. (37), identified as having a connection to the individual and the theft, was also arrested.  

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

Yeniduzen

