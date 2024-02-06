Two individuals were arrested yesterday afternoon charged with illegal possession of an ancient artefact, Yeniduzen reports.

The police operation was conducted in Ulukışla, in the Famagusta district where a statue believed to be of historical significance was found. Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the police statement, the statue was discovered buried in a barn belonging to D.C. (30) at 14:30 on Monday. Another person Y.A. (37), identified as having a connection to the individual and the theft, was also arrested.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen