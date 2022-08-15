Monday, 15 August, 2022

Ten kilograms of cannabis and 50 grams of cocaine were discovered in a suitcase which was being conveyed by car across the Beyarmudu crossing in the early hours of Sunday morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Narcotics and Smuggling Prevention Directorate teams in what was called Operation Full Moon seized the drugs and arrested two individuals as they attempted to cross the border in a vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were arrested.

The investigation into the drug smuggling operation continues.

Yeniduzen