Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Two people were arrested for suspected drug dealing in Kyrenia last night, Yeniduzen reports.

They were identified only by their initials as OSE (28) and ICI (30).

The two arrested were found in possession of around 230 grams of cannabis bagged up and ready to sell. Additionally, 11,655 TL and £180 in cash were seized and taken as evidence.

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation.

Yeniduzen