Thursday, 12 October 2023

Two garbage bags filled with pharmaceutical drugs were discovered in the Nicosia Industrial Zone, police say, Yeniduzen reports.

Both bags were taken as evidence to be used in the ongoing investigation into prescription fraud.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported on Wednesday that two more people, a doctor and a pharmacist, were arrested in connection with the prescription fraud investigation.

The suspects arrested in Famagusta are expected to be brought to Famagusta District Court this morning.

Yeniduzen