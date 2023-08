Saturday, 19 August 2023

Two nightclub security guards, who were arrested in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Hüseyin Mavideniz, have been remanded in custody for up to three months pending trial, Yeniduzen reports.

Mavideniz, who was a British citizen was beaten to death outside an entertainment venue in Iskele, which has since been closed down by the operating company.

The suspects, Mehmet Yazıcı and Doğu Ömer Alçıner, have not contested the charges.

Yeniduzen