Saturday, 26 February, 2022.

Two men were arrested after a haul of 834 kilos of hookah tobacco worth 500,000 TL hidden in a trailer attached to a truck, was detected after a search by the Police Anti-Smuggling Customs Branch.

The two suspects named as Faruk Yıldırım who is the director of Tunar Customs LTD, and truck driver Burhan Bayandursun, appeared in court charged with smuggling the tobacco into the country.

The truck and trailer were searched while parked on the company premises in Nicosia.

The judge ruled that they could be released on bail of 100,000 TL. Neither of the suspects are permitted to leave the country.

Kibris Postasi