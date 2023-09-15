Friday, 15 September 2023

The police announced that the incident that resulted in two deaths in Kayalar village was a “murder and suicide“, Yeniduzen reports.

The Police Press Office stated that the two bodies found lifeless in the vehicle that fell off the cliff edge on the Geçitköy – Kayalar Road were identified as Emrah Yilmaz (38) and Kübra Aydin (37).

The police statement is as follows: “Within the scope of the extensive investigation carried out, on 14.9. 2023, between 22:21 – 23:00, for reasons yet to be determined, Emrah Yilmaz killed Kübra Aydin by stabbing her to death inside the residence rented by Kübra Aydin in Haspolat, then put her in the vehicle he was using and drove to Seyir Tepe Mevkii on the Geçitköy – Kayalar Road, drove his vehicle off the cliff and ended his life by committing suicide by falling approximately 60 metres down. The lifeless bodies of both persons were found inside the vehicle. The investigation into the incident is ongoing”.

UPDATE: It was learned that after 38-year-old Emrah Yılmaz killed 37-year-old Kübra Aydın in Haspolat, he first confessed to her family that he had committed the murder by making a video and saying, “Bless you“.

Yeniduzen