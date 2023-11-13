Monday, 13 November 2023

Two cyclists were injured in a hit-and-run accident on the Nicosia-Kyrenia main road this morning, Kibris Postasi reports.

The accident happened around 6.30 am today, when two cyclists Berkal Volkan and Nurettin Ulvi were hit and injured by a motorist who failed to stop and give any details.

Both cyclists are still undergoing treatment at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

The police are attempting to identify the driver who fled the scene.

The Cyprus Turkish Cycling Federation condemned the driver who disregarded the rules after the accident and demanded the harshest penalties.

The federation’s statement is as follows:

“Today we received news that two of our cyclist friends were hit by a car on the road to Kyrenia and the driver fled, and now they are in the hospital.

“We wish a speedy recovery to our cyclist friends. We condemn individuals who are insensitive and disregard the rules, and we hope that the fugitive culprit will be caught as soon as possible and punished in the harshest way”.

Kibris Postasi