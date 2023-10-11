Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Two Cypriots, Yalçın Adal and Stavros Tziortzis, who walked 400 km from Karpaz to Paphos in 16 days in 2018 to demand reunification and peaceful reconciliation in Cyprus, were interviewed by Yeniduzen.

The two men, who met 20 years ago at a university event, have made a documentary about that walk and said that everyone should do their best to achieve a solution and that they should never give up.

Yalçın Adal expressed his belief that there may be better days for the future of Cyprus and emphasised that Cypriots should write their own stories.

Adal: “One of the most important things we want to tell young people is that people are ahead of politics. It seems very difficult, the process is deadlocked, soldiers, barbed wires… But reconciliation is just one conversation away. The best way to move forward is to meet someone, have coffee, make friends, smile at someone on the other side of the wall… If everyone does that, the stream turns into a river“, he said.

Stavros Tziortzis: “The Cyprus problem absorbs so much of our attention and energy that we neglect other areas such as the environment. Therefore, it is very important that we solve this problem for the benefit of all of us”, he said, adding: “The world is changing, change does not stop. It is up to us in which direction the change will take place. If we give up, we will pave the way for others to make the change as they wish“.

Yalçın Adal and Stavros Tziortzis said that through their documentary titled “Journey into Cyprus-East to West”, which also points out the importance of improving interpersonal relations, they wanted to convey a message to young people in particular.

