Friday, 15 September 2023

A large-scale police investigation was launched today following the discovery of two bodies, one male one female, in a car which had fallen off a cliff on the Geçitköy-Kayalar road, in the Seyir Tepe area, BRT reports.

The car was discovered at around 11.30 today, the Police Press Officer stated.

No further details have been released as yet.

BRTK