Sunday, 1 May 2022

Two people have died following a traffic accident on the Büyükkonuk-Kaplıca Highway at around 21.00 on Saturday evening.

One of the drivers involved in the accident, Zühre Arkan, died at the scene and the other driver involved, 38-year-old Meryem Gözütok, who was seriously injured and taken to hospital, died today, despite all medical interventions.

Three passengers who were injured, Bayram Gözütok and Sıla Gözütok, are under observation in the Neurology Service of Famagusta State Hospital with the diagnosis of lower back fracture, and Semih Gözütok, who was slightly injured in the accident, is under observation in the A&E as a precaution.

The police investigation into the incident continues.

Yeniduzen