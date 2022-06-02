LGC News logo

Two Die And One Seriously Injured in Traffic Accident

  • 10:36 am

North Cyprus News - Driver causes fatal accident - Mohamed Abdalla Mohamed Abuzied
[Driver Causes Fatal Accident – Mohamed Abdalla Mohamed Abuzied]
Thursday, 2 June 2022

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal traffic accident in the early hours of this morning has appeared in court, Yeniduzen reported.

Mohamed Abdalla Mohamed Abuzied (22) was speeding on the Kyrenia-Nicosia highway at around 0:40 this morning, when he lost control of his vehicle while approaching the junction of the north ring road. His car hit the central barrier, killing two of his passengers and seriously injuring one other.

Giving evidence in court, a police officer stated that two of the passengers who were killed in the accident were Sara Abdulkafir (22), who died at the scene. The other passenger, Marwan Baderelden (23) a university student, was severely injured and taken to Nicosia State Hospital but did not survive his injuries. Meanwhile, the third passenger Hassan Awad Hassan Elawad (22), a resident of Nicosia, remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

The driver of the vehicle has been remanded in custody, while police examine the results of blood tests taken for alcohol and drug content.

Yeniduzen

