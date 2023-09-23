Saturday, 23 September 2023

Two doctors and two pharmacists, arrested in connection with issuing fake prescriptions, have appeared in court, Havadis reports.

Giving evidence in court, a police officer stated that the Director of the Social Insurance Department Çiğdem Doğru had contacted the police on September 13 regarding a suspected fake prescription.

The officer involved in the investigation stated that 180,000 prescriptions have been examined since January.

According to reports the state has been defrauded of 55 million Turkish Lira through the practice of issuing bogus prescriptions.

The court stated that there was another doctor involved in prescription fraud and ruled that the suspects remain in police custody for three days.

Havadis