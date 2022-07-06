Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Kib-Tek has announced that there would be two-hour intermittent power cuts today, because electricity demands still cannot be met, Yeniduzen reported.

This is despite the fact that this morning, Kib-Tek’s Chairman of the Board, Hasan Akyiğit, announced that the power cuts had ended as of yesterday evening.

According to Akyiğit, 100 tons of fuel was purchased from İskenderun in order to last until Friday as a first stage. He noted that 14,000 tons of fuel will be delivered to the island on Thursday and that offloading will begin on Friday morning.

Stating that two generators from Turkey have started trial production as of today, Akyiğit said, “As of last night, the outages have stopped. There are currently no outages anywhere. In the evening, trial production of two generators started”, he said.

On the question of whether there will be any changes to electricity prices, Akyiğit referred to the Council of Ministers on this issue, saying that a new price adjustment could be made as of the end of July.

Yeniduzen