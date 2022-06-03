Friday, 3 June 2022

Two members of the People’s Party (HP) Ayşegül Baybars and Jale Refik Rogers face disciplinary action by their party for failing to resign their seats, Yeniduzen reported.

Chairman of the HP Kudret Özersay said, “As far as I know, these two friends are not independent representatives, they are HP MPs and are bound by the party’s decisions. No one is above the party“, he said, adding that the Party Assembly will convene this weekend and that Baybars and Rogers’ “non-compliance with the party’s decision” will be discussed at the disciplinary committee.

Özersay, who is the party chairman and represents Nicosia at the Assembly submitted his resignation in protest against how the government was formed and against the installation of Unal Ustel as prime minister.

Ayşegül Baybars and Jale Refik Rogers both said that although they did not agree with how the goverment had been formed, they did not feel that it was right to abandon parliament and they that would protest in other ways.

Parliament will vote on Monday regarding his resignation.

Meanwhile, Özersay said that he did not wish to make any further comment.

Yeniduzen